Alliance Global Partners Increases Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target to $18.50

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PRTH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $527.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,991,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $594,200. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

