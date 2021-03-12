Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 29,200 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

