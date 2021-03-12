Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 8,652 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.