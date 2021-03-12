Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cannae worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Cannae by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

