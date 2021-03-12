Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 432,555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Workiva by 361.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 36,468.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 112,688 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $4,749,430 in the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

WK opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

