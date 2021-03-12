Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.49

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.49 and traded as high as C$41.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$41.14, with a volume of 290,777 shares trading hands.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

