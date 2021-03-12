Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report $368.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.69 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $416.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

