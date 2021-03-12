Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million.

Shares of APT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 7,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $139.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.27.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

