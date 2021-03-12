Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof Sells 4,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $246,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Howard N. Morof sold 262 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $16,115.62.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $248,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.68. 5,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -314.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

