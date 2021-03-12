Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,325 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.