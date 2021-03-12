Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

