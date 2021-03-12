Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 334,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of MO opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

