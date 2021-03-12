Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Up 527.7% in February

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 527.7% from the February 11th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 170,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

