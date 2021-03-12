ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 309.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

