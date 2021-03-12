Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Amarin reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Amarin by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 3,220,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,468,480. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

