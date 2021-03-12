Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,062.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,196.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

