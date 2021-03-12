Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at $50,578,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock worth $3,419,825. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

