Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,605 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ambev by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 2,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 603,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 473,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 140,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 191,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960,398. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.26%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

