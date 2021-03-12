Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.96

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.94, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

