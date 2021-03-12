American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Douglas E. Buckminster Sells 32,833 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. 97,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,129. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

