American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in February

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMLM opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66. American Lithium Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.