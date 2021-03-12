American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s current price.

AOUT has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,393. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

