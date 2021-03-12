American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the February 11th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIPH opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. American Premium Water has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

