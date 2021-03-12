American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

AREC opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

