American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading 14.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price traded up 14.4% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $4.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Resources traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.20. 1,646,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,216,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.69.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

