American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $665.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

