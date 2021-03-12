American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 1,470 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. 3,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.86.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,712,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.