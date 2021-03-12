American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.59

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.59 and last traded at $105.33, with a volume of 145455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $20,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.