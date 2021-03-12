America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

CRMT stock opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.