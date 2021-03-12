Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 572,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,340. The company has a market capitalization of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 70.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 12.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 29.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

