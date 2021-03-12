Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 9,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $323.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

