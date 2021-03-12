Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

