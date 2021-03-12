Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $10.32. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1,031 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASYS shares. Roth Capital upgraded Amtech Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

