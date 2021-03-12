Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.46 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,151,741 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £19.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

