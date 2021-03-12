Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

