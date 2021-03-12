Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.35). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $181,568,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,022. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

