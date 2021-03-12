Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

AKTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $666,823. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 390,847 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,676. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $604.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.