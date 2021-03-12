Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.66. Koppers reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Koppers stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 102,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $786.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

