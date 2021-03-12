Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Masimo reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Shares of MASI opened at $232.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.82.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,576 shares of company stock worth $13,730,522 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.