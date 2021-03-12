Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

