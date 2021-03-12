Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. The Clorox reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.29.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $189.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,892. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.