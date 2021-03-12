Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.07. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $53.93 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $931.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

