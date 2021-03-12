Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

WDFC stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.35. The company had a trading volume of 86,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.20.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

