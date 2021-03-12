Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.