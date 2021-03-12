Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

