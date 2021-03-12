Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 193,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

