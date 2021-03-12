Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report sales of $114.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $94.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $493.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.36 million, with estimates ranging from $578.40 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 589,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

