Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 33,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

