Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

ZG stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.02. The company had a trading volume of 993,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,465. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.10. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

