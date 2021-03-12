Analysts Issue Forecasts for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $594.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $333,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

